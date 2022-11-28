Don Kaull spent 35 years calling Rams basketball games on the radio

Don Kaull, the longtime radio voice of the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team, has died. He was 77.

Kaull, who stepped down ahead of this season, spent 35 years calling Rams games. During that time, the Retired insurance executive and former star at Rogers High School and URI, has called NCAA Tournament victories, Atlantic 10 conference Championships and so many other big moments in Rhode Island basketball history.

As word of Kaull’s passing spread, the URI basketball community expressed its condolences on social media Sunday afternoon.

“So sad to hear the news of Don Kaull’s passing,” wrote URI’s Athletic Director Thorr Bjorn. “Words can’t express how much he will be missed. Such a classy and wonderful person. My thoughts and prayers to Caroline and of Don’s children and grandchildren….”

