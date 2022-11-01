Don Gardner, Cade Johnson make debuts

A pair of former South Dakota State Jackrabbits got the call from the practice squad to appear in their first NFL game this past week.

Cade Johnson, a 5-foot-10 wide receiver from Nebraska who went from walk-on to All-American at SDSU, was activated for the Seattle Seahawks and got on the field for one play in his team’s 27-13 win over the New York Giants. It was the realization of a dream that looked at times like it might not happen. After Johnson chose to forego the 2020/21 season — which would have been his senior year — due to the pandemic, he appeared in line to be taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, but surprisingly went unselected. He signed with the Seahawks and spent virtually all of last year on the practice squad, and after returning to the team this year, had been back on the practice squad again until Sunday.

