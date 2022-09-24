Don Bosco NJ football crushes Bergen Catholic in a win over No. 1

ORADELL – Don Bosco stripped away Bergen Catholic’s No. 1 ranking in New Jersey, its top-10 ranking in the Nation and a chance at another unbeaten season.

The Ironman produced a near-perfect performance and dominated the Crusaders, 31-7, Saturday in the Super Football Conference heavyweight United Red Division.

Don Bosco drove the ball with Shocking ease behind a heralded line that features the state’s best 1-2 bodyguard combination, senior left tackle Chase Bisontis and senior left guard Chris Moreno.

“We practiced tough this week and we came out today and proved it,” Bisontis said.

Senior quarterback Nick Minicucci threw first-half touchdown passes of 16 yards to junior Bobby Mays and 16 yards to sophomore Nolan James to help Don Bosco Forge a 21-7 Halftime lead.

Don Bosco (3-2) extended its lead to 21-7 with 50 seconds left in the second quarter on a 3-yard TD run by junior Logan Bush. The Ironmen did not commit a turnover.

The lone TD for Bergen Catholic (4-1) came on its first possession, a 69-yard run by junior Kaj Sanders to tie the score, 7-7.

“It was nice to see us play to our potential today on the defensive side of the football, and that was tremendous,” said Don Bosco Coach Dan Sabella, a week after a 42-35 loss to New York Powerhouse Iona Prep. “Don Bosco has a smile from ear-to-ear seeing that performance defensively.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button