Don Bosco NJ football crushes Bergen Catholic in a win over No. 1

ORADELL – Don Bosco stripped away Bergen Catholic’s No. 1 ranking in New Jersey, its top-10 ranking in the Nation and a chance at another unbeaten season.

The Ironman produced a near-perfect performance and dominated the Crusaders, 31-7, Saturday in the Super Football Conference heavyweight United Red Division.

Don Bosco drove the ball with Shocking ease behind a heralded line that features the state’s best 1-2 bodyguard combination, senior left tackle Chase Bisontis and senior left guard Chris Moreno.

“We practiced tough this week and we came out today and proved it,” Bisontis said.

Senior quarterback Nick Minicucci threw first-half touchdown passes of 16 yards to junior Bobby Mays and 16 yards to sophomore Nolan James to help Don Bosco Forge a 21-7 Halftime lead.

Don Bosco (3-2) extended its lead to 21-7 with 50 seconds left in the second quarter on a 3-yard TD run by junior Logan Bush. The Ironmen did not commit a turnover.

The lone TD for Bergen Catholic (4-1) came on its first possession, a 69-yard run by junior Kaj Sanders to tie the score, 7-7.

“It was nice to see us play to our potential today on the defensive side of the football, and that was tremendous,” said Don Bosco Coach Dan Sabella, a week after a 42-35 loss to New York Powerhouse Iona Prep. “Don Bosco has a smile from ear-to-ear seeing that performance defensively.”

Don Bosco extended its lead to 24-7 in the third on a 22-yard field goal by sophomore Jack Donnelly.

The Ironman closed the scoring late in the third on a 6-yard run by James. It came two plays after the Ironmen recovered a fumbled kickoff.

“They held the ball, played really well on both sides of the ball, and we haven’t been beaten in all three phases of the game in my five years here,” Bergen Catholic Coach Vito Campanile said. “We were beaten in all three phases today.”

What it means

The top of the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Top 25 will see significant movement: St. Peter’s, following a 41-38 comeback win over St. Jospeh, likely climbs up one spot to No. 1. Don Bosco likely climbs one spot to No. 2, and Bergen Catholic falls to No. 3 after its 17-game winning streak was snapped.

“Losing to them [twice] as a junior sucked,” said Bisontis, whose Ironmen lost to Bergen Catholic in last year’s NJSIAA Non-Public A final. “But coming out as a senior – we might see them again – but this was awesome.”

“Enjoy it, but it’s all about getting better and hitting your stride and who’s going to be hot come playoff time,” said Sabella, who knows the path to an Non-Public A title likely includes postseason Battles with Bergen Catholic and St. Peter’s .

Key drive

Bush’s 3-yard TD run for the 21-7 lead in the final minute of the second quarter epitomized Don Bosco’s control of the line of scrimmage. The Ironmen drive began at their 20-yard line and covered 13 plays, including 11 runs.

“I thought our Offensive line was really able to control things up there today,” Sabella said, “and that opens up a lot for us.”

By the numbers

Don Bosco controlled the ball for three-quarters of the 48-minute game, timed at 36:08, according to the team’s statistician. Also, of the Ironmen’s 49 running plays, 29 were to the left, behind Bisontis and Moreno, while the other 20 were to the middle or the right.

Don Bosco totaled 383 yards, with Minicucci – among North Jersey’s most improved players – completing nine of 14 passes for 153 yards and two scores.

They said it

“Our guys were up,” Sabella said. “We had our best week of practice all year. I know that’s coach-speak a lot, but our guys prepared, and you saw it today.”

“In our games, it always comes down to toughness, and it’s very rare that we got out-toughed,” Campanile said. “We’re going to handle it, we’re going to Coach better, we’re going to play better.”