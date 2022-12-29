Dominique Mason Named to ABIS Watch List of Black Coaches

NEW YORK – Advancement of Blacks in Sports (ABIS) recently announced its annual Watch List of Black Coaches, and Princeton University Women’s volleyball Assistant Coach Dominique Mason was one of the coaches honored.

Under Mason’s guidance, the Tigers won the Ivy League Championship in 2022 and had a 21-4 record along with a 13-1 record in Ivy League play. Lindsey Kelly was named Ivy Player of the Year, Cameron Dames Defensive Player of the Year and Lucia Scalamandre Rookie of the Year in 2022, while five Tigers received All-Ivy League honors. The 2022 season also Princeton defeats Big Ten opponent Rutgers, along with BIG EAST opponent Seton Hall.

The ABIS list for 2023 Highlights Black coaches deserving and prepared to take the next step in their coaching careers in college sports. It celebrates a small fraction of Talented mid-major head coaches and rising Assistant Black coaches who impact their communities, industries and beyond.