Dominick Blaylock Highlights what the Georgia football offense badly needs Prior to the game against Missouri, Dominick Blaylock had just 56 receiving yards over the previous two seasons. The recovery from his two torn ACL injuries had been methodical, far from what we saw his fellow 2019 signee George Pickens do last season.

But Blaylock himself recognized that following his three reception, 42-yard performance against Missouri, he’s starting to feel like the wide receiver who made big touchdown catches against Auburn and Florida. “As of right now, everything is back to normal. I’m feeling great out there,” Blaylock told Reporters on Monday. “I’m feeling back to freshman year type-me Dom right now.” Given the long layoff in his football career, Blaylock is just glad to be back out on the field. He saw 12 snaps against Missouri, yet he finished with more receiving yards than any of Georgia’s other wide receivers.

Getting a more reliable version of Blaylock would greatly help Bennett and the Georgia passing offense. Georgia’s top two pass catchers on Saturday were tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington. Ladd McConkey hasn’t been himself in the previous two games, while Kearis Jackson also had a drop on Saturday. The group has struggled at times to create separation, forcing Bennett to make more tight-window throws. Blaylock, along with junior Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, are more than comfortable winning in those situations. But the same can’t be said for every receiver on this team. Bennett completed 24 of his 44 pass attempts on Saturday, good for a season-low 54.5 completion percentage. It was also his worst game in terms of yards per attempt at a 7.1 clip. “I think he’d be the first to tell you he didn’t play his best game. That’s not all Stetson’s fault,” Smart said. “That’s some of my fault, putting a lot on him on the road. That’s some of, Coach Monken will take some of that. We all take it as an Offensive staff and a head coach, some responsibility of maybe we’re asking him to do too much. “I thought he did a good job of what we asked him to do. He does have to be more accurate.”