Dominic Lovett among best-available Offensive weapons in 2023 cycle

The college football transfer Portal is open for business, and after the first day of player moves, there is a Wealth of Talent available in the 2023 cycle. A number of high-profile Playmakers and Offensive weapons made it official Monday by jumping in the Portal and making themselves available for NIL sales pitches and opportunities elsewhere as the Early Signing Period for high school recruits approaches. One of the players is a Missouri receiver Dominic Lovettwhose potential suitors include Colorado, LSU, and Tennessee.

The 2022-23 cycle for transfer Portal is unlike anything yet seen, with the window for FBS Athletes closing on Jan. 19. Eligible players to enter before the window include FCS players, Graduate transfers, and those whose head coaches were fired. Quarterbacks, wide receivers, foundational pieces along the Offensive and defensive lines — all of the above are on the move ahead of the Bowl season.

For teams in need of wide receiver talent, there’s a wealth of players available.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here is a look at the best-available Offensive weapons in the transfer portal: