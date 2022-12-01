Dominant defense leads CU Buffs Women’s basketball to Rout of Western Michigan – BuffZone

As soon as practice came to a close on Tuesday afternoon, Colorado Women’s basketball Coach JR Payne headed home to tend to her under-the-weather child.

The Buffaloes’ effort in that practice didn’t leave her feeling too good, either.

On Wednesday night, however, Payne was all smiles after the Buffs put together perhaps their most complete game of the season in routing Western Michigan 75-37 at the CU Events Center.

“I didn’t expect us to play that well, to be honest,” Payne said. “We didn’t have a great practice (Tuesday). We did have a good shoot-around today, but I thought we played really well tonight and against a different style of team. Their Offensive system is different than we typically see. They switch everything defensively, which we don’t typically see. But I thought our defense really dictated our offense. I’m really, really proud of how everybody played tonight.”

Quay Miller had a game-high 20 points, Aaronette Vonleh added 11 and Jaylyn Sherrod had 10 as the Buffs (6-2) helped Payne earn her 100th win at CU.

Payne got her 200th career win on Sunday against Chicago State, but was particularly proud of hitting the century mark at CU, improving to 100-86.

“I just think we’ve worked really hard to have a great staff and great players,” said Payne, in her seventh season at CU. “It’s really fun to be at a place that you can stay long enough to do that. We’ve been at other places where we’ve sort of built a program and left, so it’s been really a blessing to be here this long. I’m excited, along with (the players), to have many, many more.”

If the Buffs play like they did against Western Michigan, they’ll get a lot more wins.

CU hit 52.6% of its shots and outrebounded the Broncos (2-4) by 14, but it was the Buffs’ defense that set the tone.

The Buffs racked up 20 steals, led by guards Tameiya Sadler (seven) and Kindyll Wetta (five), who both brought significant energy off the bench.

“We’re a defensive team and that’s something that we talk about in the locker room all the time,” said Wetta, who also had seven points and six assists. “We really pride ourselves in that. We know that’s something that can feed into our offense and so always bring the energy.”

Late in the first quarter, Wetta had a sequence where she got two quick steals and turned them into layups and then got a third before dishing the ball to Miller for a 3-pointer. That capped a 13-0 run.

Sadler, meanwhile, was sensational on both ends of the floor, adding eight rebounds, five points and three assists to her career-high seven steals.

“Yeah, it was really fun, actually,” Sadler said. “Just to go out there and just play like we know how to play, it was great to feed off of and it was fun to watch.

“We really paid attention to the personnel. Knowing how to guard each and every player on the court really helped us and how we were in the gaps on defense and talking to each other. We communicated a lot Tonight on defense.”

CU held Western Michigan to 25.9% from the floor, including just 12.1% (4-of-33) from 3-point range.

After beating Chicago State 83-32 on Sunday, CU has held consecutive opponents to under 38 points for just the second time in program history; the first time was Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2010, against Loyola-Chicago and Texas State.

“I think we definitely are (hitting stride defensively),” Wetta said. “I think tonight was a big game for us. Like Coach J was saying, I think this is the first time that we’ve all gelled together as a team defensively.”

Notable

The Buffs have won 29 consecutive non-conference home games and improved to 42-2 in non-conference home games under Payne. … Miller hit the 20-point mark for the third time this season. … Sadler’s previous career high in steals was four.

Snapshot: CU Buffs vs. Western Michigan

Turning point: After Western Michigan hit a 3-pointer to pull within 14-9 Midway through the first quarter, Brianna McLeod and Aaronette Vonleh kick-started a 27-2 run that put the game away early in the second quarter.

Buff of the game: Tameiya Sadler. She filled up the stat sheet, despite playing only 18 minutes. She had five points, eight rebounds, a career-high seven steals and three assists.

What’s next?: The Buffs visit Boise State on Sunday at 1 pm MT.

Colorado 75, Western Michigan 37

WESTERN MICHIGAN (2-4)

Watters 0-8 0-0 0, Spitzley 1-6 0-0 2, Saxman 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 4-7 5-6 13, Williams 1-9 0-0 2, Richardson 3-5 0 -0 7, Carlson 1-4 0-0 2, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Voss 3-6 0-0 8, Audino 0-0 0-0 0, Stutelberg 1-8 0-0 3. Totals 14-54 5-6 37.

COLORADO (6-2)

Sherrod 5-10 0-0 10, Jones 2-5 2-2 6, Formann 3-6 0-0 8, Miller 7-14 5-6 20, Vonleh 5-6 1-1 11, Sadler 2-5 1 -1 5, Fitzgerald 0-0 0-0 0, Wetta 3-4 1-2 7, Wynn 1-3 2-4 4, McLeod 2-2 0-0 4, Gerber 0-0 0-0 0, Whittaker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 12-16 75.

W. Michigan 11 9 7 10 – 37

Colorado 29 18 13 15 – 75

3-point goals – WMU 4-33 (Voss 2-5, Stutelberg 1-7, Richardson 1-1, Watters 0-7, Williams 0-4, Spitzley 0-3, Ross 0-3, Carlson 0-2, Saxman 0-1). Colorado 3-10 (Formann 2-4, Miller 1-3, Wynn 0-2, Jones 0-1). Rebounds—WMU 26 (Williams, Spitzley 5), Colorado 40 (Jones 9). Assists—WMU 9 (Watters, Spitzley, Saxman 2), Colorado 13 (Wetta 6). Steals—WMU 13 (Williams, Voss 3), Colorado 20 (Sadler 7). Turnovers—WMU 28, Colorado 23. Total fouls—WMU 15, Colorado 15. Fouled out—None. A – 511.