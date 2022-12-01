Dominant defense leads CU Buffs Women’s basketball to Rout of Western Michigan – BuffZone

Colorado Buffaloes’ KIndyll Wetta drives on the Western Michigan Broncos during an NCAA Women’s game on November 30, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

As soon as practice came to a close on Tuesday afternoon, Colorado Women’s basketball Coach JR Payne headed home to tend to her under-the-weather child.

The Buffaloes’ effort in that practice didn’t leave her feeling too good, either.

On Wednesday night, however, Payne was all smiles after the Buffs put together perhaps their most complete game of the season in routing Western Michigan 75-37 at the CU Events Center.

“I didn’t expect us to play that well, to be honest,” Payne said. “We didn’t have a great practice (Tuesday). We did have a good shoot-around today, but I thought we played really well tonight and against a different style of team. Their Offensive system is different than we typically see. They switch everything defensively, which we don’t typically see. But I thought our defense really dictated our offense. I’m really, really proud of how everybody played tonight.”

Quay Miller had a game-high 20 points, Aaronette Vonleh added 11 and Jaylyn Sherrod had 10 as the Buffs (6-2) helped Payne earn her 100th win at CU.

Payne got her 200th career win on Sunday against Chicago State, but was particularly proud of hitting the century mark at CU, improving to 100-86.

