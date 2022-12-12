Dome to stream SU soccer game with delayed basketball tipoff

Syracuse University will have a chance to add another national championship to its list tonight.

The Orange soccer team is having its best season in program history, and players are hoping to cap it off with a title.

At 6 pm Monday, two soccer teams will enter this pitch, and only one will leave with the new title 2022 National Champions.

Indiana has been here before, 17 times, with Syracuse making their first appearance. The Orange, riding a 13-game unbeaten streak, fueled by a brotherhood. This team is a family that trusts each other, you see it on the field, you see it in their eyes, and in their goalkeeper.

Syracuse clinched a spot in the national championship game with a 3 to 2 win over Creighton on Friday night with Russell Shealy making crucial stops in the final minute.

“I’ve come a long way, and I think the team has, too,” said Shealy.

Shealy’s journey has been a unique one. He transferred from Maryland in 2020, two years after he celebrated a national title with the Terrapins.

“It was an awesome experience that I’m carrying with me, and I hope we can get some guys some trophies,” said Shealy.

He didn’t play in that match when they beat Akron 1-0, but one of his current teammates did.

Colin Biros played for the Zips.

“I want one for him. I want him to win one. They got there, was so close and had it taken away. I think right now we’re both gunning for it,” said Biros.

Colin and Russell are just two of the transfers on this squad, filled with athletes from all different backgrounds.

“I think you can see it on the field. We fight for each other. I know that’s kinda cliche to say. We really enjoy playing with each other, being around each other outside of soccer, it is a brotherhood,” said Shealy.

If you’re worried about choosing between the Championship and the SU men’s basketball team tonight, the Dome has you covered.

A specially priced $10 ticket will provide fans seats in sections 115 and 304.

There you can watch the soccer match before tonight’s basketball game with doors opening at 5:30 pm

The SU basketball tip was pushed back to 8 pm for the Championship game.

The Orange is coming off a win against Georgetown and will take on Monmouth.