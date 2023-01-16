Domantas Sabonis, Jalen Brunson named NBA Players of the Week

Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the NBA Players of the Week from Week 13.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 13. West: Domantas Sabonis (@SacramentoKings)

East: Jalen Brunson (@nyknicks) pic.twitter.com/CLAuiWsSp5 — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2023

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings

The dynamic big man led Sacramento to an undefeated 4-0 week with averages of 18.5 points, 14.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists. His week was highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound, 16-assist triple-double against Houston on Friday. Sabonis is averaging 18.9 points, 12.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists over 41 games this season. The Kings (24-18) are currently 4th in the West standings.

> Video Box Scores

Sabonis keeps racking up the Accolades 💪 Let’s make sure the next one is 💗 Votes are worth triple today! 🗳 https://t.co/DV6OmIsxId pic.twitter.com/HFCnmCC62w — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 16, 2023

Jalen Brunson, Knicks

The high-scoring guard helped New York tally a 3-1 record during Week 14 with averages of 34.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Brunson scored 30-plus points in three games during the week and scored a season-high 44 points in a loss to Milwaukee on Monday. The Knicks (25-19) are currently 6th in the East standings.

> Video Box Scores