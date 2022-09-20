Domantas Sabonis helps Lithuania to Round of 16 at 2022 Eurobasket

Domantas Sabonis’ time playing in the 2022 FIBA ​​EuroBasket tournament for his home country of Lithuania came to an end after a 102-94 overtime loss to Spain last Saturday.

Sabonis proved himself as a force in the paint throughout the tournament, averaging 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his six games for Lithuania before the squad’s loss to Spain, who would go on to beat France in the championship.

His best performance of the summer came in an 87-64 win over Hungary during the group stage. Sabonis ended the night scoring 19 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting to go with eight rebounds, and four assists in just 25 minutes of action.

Another great moment from the tournament was from Lithuania’s game versus Bosnia. Sabonis stayed on par in this match, ending with 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists, but his performance wasn’t the star of the show.

After a missed dunk from Sabonis, his Bosnian opponent, Miralem Halilovic decided to Stare Domas down instead of playing defense, only to get dunked on by Arnas Butkevicius Moments later.

Lithuania closed the match with an 87-70 win.