Dolphins’ Xavien Howard Chasing franchise interception record — and current coaches

The defensive backs loved — and thrived under — Alexander and Burks. Still, many, including Howard, applauded the hiring of Madison and Surtain. “They’re legendary here, so I just want to learn from those guys and just try to pick their brain,” Howard said before the season.

In the early parts of this season, Boyer has done a great job directing the core of the Dolphins’ stingy defense, which fueled Miami’s seven-game winning streak last November and December, while adding some important flavor and adjustments of his own, as well .

It’s a rare luxury for Howard and the rest of Miami’s defensive backs to have such a depth of NFL knowledge on their staff. Boyer spent a decade coaching the Patriots defensive backs before taking over Miami’s defense. Surtain, Madison, Steve Gregory and Ricardo Allen are on the Dolphins’ coaching staff after each playing defensive back for at least eight NFL seasons.

“When new coaches come in, a lot of guys, especially the best players, shy away from them,” Madison said before the season. “But X is absorbing everything we teach, helping the young guys.”

The Dolphins have regularly had Howard shadow the elite receivers — it’s an element, along with the high amount of man coverage the Dolphins play, that adds to his case for being one of the NFL’s best corners. They lined up across the opponent’s No. 1 receiver for 90-plus percent of that receiver’s routes in Weeks 1 and 2, and is over 50 percent of Stefon Diggs’ routes in Week 3. How’d he fair against Diggs, who leads the NFL with 344 receiving yards? Three catches allowed for 36 yards on five targets when Howard was the nearest defender, per Next Gen Stats. Not too shabby.

“Main thing I tell X is just keep getting the ball. The rest will take care of itself. Sometimes it’s that simple,” Madison said before the season. “Believe and trust your Instincts — you can’t teach that. Just go turn the football over. Continue to play the way that X plays. We’re going to allow him to do that.”

Madison regularly implements ball drills that help defensive backs simulate defending big-bodied receivers and making plays on passes through contact. He will also throw passes at specific angles like the quarterback they are facing to get them used to catching those passes.