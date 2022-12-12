Dolphins vs. Chargers live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Sunday Night Football’ game

One of the most compelling storylines of the 2022 NFL season has been the reignited Tua Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert debate.

The two quarterbacks, drafted back-to-back in 2020, have both had strong years, but Tagovailoa’s breakout season has the Dolphins in position for a playoff berth.

Herbert is no longer light years ahead of Tagovailoa, and he faces the serious possibility of missing the Playoffs for a third consecutive season. If Herbert can’t manage a win Sunday night, the odds of the Chargers (6-6) reaching the Playoffs will shrink considerably.

The Dolphins (8-4) are looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the 49ers. Miami remains firmly in AFC East contention and would take a huge step towards shoring up a playoff berth with a win at Los Angeles.

Tagovailoa’s health will be worth monitoring after he began the week limited in practice with an ankle injury. He says it’s not a concern, but the Chargers’ defense will certainly hope to put the ankle to the test.

Also, can Los Angeles’ secondary contain Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? If the receiver duo runs wild, another strong performance by Herbert could go to waste.

The Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights as the Chargers host the Dolphins on “Sunday Night Football.” Check out all of the key moments from the Week 14 matchup.

Dolphins vs. Chargers score

1 2 3 4 F Dolphins – – – – – Chargers – – – – –

Dolphins vs. Chargers live updates, Highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’

(All times Eastern)

8:12 p.m. — No one on the NBC pre-game show picked the Chargers. Bad omen for Miami?

7:48 pm — Justin Jefferson leapfrogged Tyreek Hill to become the NFL’s leading receiver this season, but 122 yards Tonight would be enough for Hill to climb back on top.

7:45 p.m. — The Dolphins have the high-profile receiving duo in this game, but Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are finally healthy together for the Chargers.

With Mike Williams back, the #Chargers will have their top 3 WRs together Tonight vs. the #Dolphins for really the first time since Week 1. Finally, help for QB Justin Herbert, who has kept the team in the playoff hunt despite fractured rib cartilage and injuries all around him. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 11, 2022

Dolphins vs. Chargers start time

Date: Sunday, Dec. 11

Sunday, Dec. 11 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Chargers will kick off at 8:20 pm ET. The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

What channel is Dolphins vs. Chargers on today?

TV channel (national): NBC (US) | TSN2, CTV2, RDS2 (Canada)

NBC (US) | TSN2, CTV2, RDS2 (Canada) Live stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App, Peacock | fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color commentary) and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) will be on the call from Inglewood.

A live stream of the game will be available on NBCSports.con, the NBC Sports app, Peacock, and fuboTV.

Viewers in Canada can watch the game on TSN2, CTV2 or RDS2. They can also stream it with DAZN, which carries every NFL game.