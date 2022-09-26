Dolphins vs. Bengals odds: Thursday Night Football Week 4 opening with Miami underdogs

The Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, continuing an early season trend that has seen them beat the New England Patriots in Week 1 and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Now they head into the short week with a Thursday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals to kick off Week 4 on the schedule. Despite being the only AFC team to have not lost this far into the season and having beaten the Super Bowl favorites and two other teams thought to be AFC playoff contenders, Miami is still listed as the underdog this week.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals have opened as three-point favorites for Thursday’s contest. Oddly, before Sunday’s game started and the books were closed, the Futures bets had the Bengals favored by just 1.5 points.

The point total is set at 48.

The Bengals beat the New York Jets on Sunday, moving them to 1-2 on the year. Before today’s win, Cincinnati lost to the Dallas Cowboys last week and to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener.

Perhaps the concern about Tua Tagovailoa’s injury, which appeared at first as a possible concussion but was cleared as a back injury, has the line moving more in favor of the Bengals. This will be a fun line to watch over the next couple of days as Week 3 turns fully into Week 4 and the Thursday game looms large.