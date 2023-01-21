Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Posts First Tweet Since Second Concussion

Following a trying season marred by multiple stints in concussion protocol, Tua Tagovailoa broke his silence with a message on social media Friday as he continues to prepare for a return in 2023.

The Dolphins quarterback has been out of the public eye since suffering his second concussion of the season in Week 16, an injury that sidelined Tagovailoa through Miami’s final three games, including a 34–31 wild-card loss to Buffalo last Sunday. Making his first public comments in nearly two months, the 24-year-old wrote a message on Twitter signaling his eagerness to enter the next chapter of his career.

