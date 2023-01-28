Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol, won’t participate in Pro Bowl Games

Tagovailoa has been in concussion protocol since Dec. 26 after he reported concussion-like symptoms following a Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. The 24-year-old missed the Dolphins’ final three games of the 2022 season as a result, including Miami’s wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa missed two games after suffering a concussion in a Week 4 loss to the Bengals.

After suffering two concussions over the course of the 2022 season, Rapoport reported on Jan. 15 that Tagovailoa is expected to return in 2023 and that retirement is “not on the table.” The Dolphins have maintained support of the former No. 5 overall pick along the way.

Tagovailoa earned his first Pro Bowl Honor after taking Miami to the Playoffs for the first time in six years. In 13 games played, Tagovailoa produced career-highs in passing yards (3,548) and touchdowns (25) while leading the league with a 105.5 passer rating.

The Dolphins’ success in 2022 was largely dependent on the availability of Tagovailoa. Miami owned an 8-4 record while averaging 26.4 points per game in games Tagovailoa started this season. Without Tagovailoa starting or finishing games, the Dolphins were 1-4 with a 16.0 PPG average.