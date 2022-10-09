Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater exits loss to Jets due to concussion protocol

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out in the first quarter of Miami’s 40-17 loss to the Jets on Sunday. The QB left with an elbow injury and was evaluated for a head injury.

Miami said during the game that Bridgewater wouldn’t return due to the concussion protocol.

Bridgewater passed the tests administered by doctors. However, due to the new concussion Protocols agreed to on Saturday, which added ataxia to the “no-go” list, and what the ATC spotter saw, Bridgewater was ruled out, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday. In their joint statement on Saturday, the NFL and NFLPA said ataxia “is defined as abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a Neurological issue.”

Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed after the game the nature of Bridgewater’s removal, telling Reporters the QB showed no concussion symptoms and passed the necessary tests.

Bridgewater will now be placed into concussion protocol and go through all of its steps, including being cleared by an independent neurologist, before being allowed to play again.

The Dolphins backup is the first player to be removed from play under the new NFL-NFLPA protocols.

Bridgewater played just one snap Sunday. The Veteran QB was hit by Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in the end zone while attempting a pass, Landing hard on his left elbow. He was called for intentional grounding, resulting in a safety.

Bridgewater was seen entering the medical tent on the sidelines after the play before heading to the locker room. Third-string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson came in at QB to replace him.

“It’s rough,” McDaniel said of losing Bridgewater on the offense’s first play. “But the whole team has confidence in Skylar. I think our team in general doesn’t look at it like we’re a one-man savior at any spot. So it is a new set of circumstances of adversity so early, but I don’t think that the rest of the team’s response to losing Teddy had anything to do with losing the game.”

Bridgewater was starting his first game of the season in place of usual starter Tua Tagovailoa, who was ruled out versus New York after suffering a concussion during the Dolphins’ Week 4 loss to the Bengals.

Thompson, a seventh-round rookie out of Kansas State, completed 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards and an interception in his NFL debut.