Dolphins at 49ers spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 13 NFL game with Mike McDaniel returning

After helping architect San Francisco’s running game and offense the past few years, Mike McDaniel is now the Coach in Miami, and his career is off to a great start as the Dolphins continue to push for the AFC East crown. McDaniel gets his first look at his former team on Sunday in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview. The 49ers are just a little more than a field goal favorite as they try to extend their winning streak to five games.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 pm ET Sunday from Santa Clara. The game will be televised on FOX.

It will be a battle of clashing Styles as McDaniel and the Dolphins bring in one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses against a San Francisco defense that has been one of the most dominant in the league this season.

That defense has helped drive the 49ers’ recent winning streak, allowing just 40 points during that streak. They are coming off a 13-0 shutout on Sunday. For the season, the 49ers are No. 1 in the league in terms of points against and total yards against.

It will be a big test against a Miami team with one of the best wide receiver duos in the league and an Emerging MVP candidate in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The addition of Tyreek Hill has been a game-changer for both Tagovailoa and the Dolphins as he leads the league in both receptions (87) and receiving yards (1,233) and has a chance to break the 2,000-yard receiving mark for the season.

Jaylen Waddle is also just 37 yards away from topping the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

Miami is riding an impressive winning streak of its own at five games, but it has a hellacious remaining schedule. After playing San Francisco on Sunday, the Dolphins also have games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, and New York Jets, with only two of them coming at home. Outside of Green Bay, every one of those teams is either in a playoff spot or competing for a playoff spot.

(Photo of Mike McDaniel: Eric Espada/Getty Images)