Dolph Ziggler: My Goal Is To Have The Business Be Better Because I Was Involved

Dolph Ziggler wants to leave the business better than when he entered.

Ziggler has been in for nearly two decades and has accomplished nearly everything there is to accomplish in the company. Ziggler has been on and off television throughout 2022, but has won the NXT Championship and feuded with Austin Theory when he has been on television.

Speaking on Andy’s Hall Access, Ziggler was asked if he embraces being the Veteran in WWE.

“My favorite thing is, if someone goes, ‘Oh, he’s an old vet,’ well, yeah, I can help people out backstage. I’m good at my job, and I’m comfortable enough, knowing how good I am , that I can help, but also going, ‘I’m not just here to help.’ I also have this ego and have this Talent that I go, ‘Damnit, I want to Steal the show every night no matter where I am or if I’m on the card or not.’ I embrace that because I love the business and I have one damn goal. It’s not titles, it’s not a certain match or person or whatever, it’s to have this business be better because I was involved in it and when I leave, it’s better because I was a part of it. That’s the important part,” said Ziggler.

Ziggler last competed on the November 14 Episode of WWE Raw when he took on Austin Theory.

Theory is now the reigning WWE United States Champion having won the belt in a triple threat match against Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins at WWE Survivor Series.

