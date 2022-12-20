Doki Doki Literature Club Plus Publisher Has A New Visual Novel In The Works

Serenity Forge, the US-based Publisher who brought indie Horror Doki Doki Literature Club Plus to consoles last year, has announced plans today to publish the upcoming visual novel Horror Adventure Roman Sands RE:Build on Nintendo Switch and Steam next year. Developed by Arbitrary Metric, the studio best known for the PSX-style first-person Horror Paratopic, Roman Sands RE:Build will Strand players on a deceptively luxurious island, and task them with seeking an exit before the world is swallowed by the Sun.





Although a visual novel at its core, Roman Sands RE:Build will feature a revolving door of gameplay mechanics including, but not limited to, exploration, survival simulation, and puzzle-solving. Early Screenshots of the game indicate it will have a day/night cycle, and the reveal trailer released earlier today also hints at a Gacha element.

While the trailer is careful not to reveal too much about the game’s characters and narrative just yet, on first watching it is immediately obvious that Roman Sands RE:Build is set to be a stylistic departure from previous games developed by Arbitrary Metric. Additionally, the game will be the first in Arbitrary Metric’s Catalog to be published by Serenity Forge, and the second visual novel Horror published by Serenity Forge overall, with Doki Doki Literature Club Plus having been the first.

Serenity Forge is a Publisher of indie games with a small but diverse library including the beautifully-told Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, rom-com Adventure Half Past Fate, and, of course, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, the Console edition of Team Salvato’s widely-acclaimed freeware title Doki Doki Literature Club, Originally released for PC and Mac via Steam and itch.io.

According to the game’s listing on the Nintendo Switch eShop, fans can expect Roman Sands RE:Build to launch digitally in the Summer of 2023 with multi-language support. Whether a physical version will also be released is not known at this stage. However, given that other titles from Serenity Forge’s Catalog have gone on to receive physical printing following their initial digital release – sometimes with added bonuses thrown in – it’s possible we could see Roman Sands RE:Build receive similar treatment in time.

