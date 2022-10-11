Doherty boys’ soccer keeps thriving while pouring on the offense

The Doherty boys’ soccer team had one of the best building blocks in Central Mass. coming into this season in the form of dynamic senior forward Jevin Greenthe only returning Telegram & Gazette Boys’ Soccer All-Star from the 2021 season.

However, as Green has taken his game to new heights, and with increased contributions from teammates Kevin Ly and Angelo Musticathe Highlanders’ Offensive unit has been towering over opponents with nearly double the output from a year ago.

“The way the three of them work together, it’s like everything that I was hoping for in the offseason,” Doherty Coach Will Halfmann said. “It’s just nice to see them understand their roles and do it at such a high level.”

After scoring a league-best 17 times last year, Green has upped his game as a senior captain, leading Central Mass. with 21 goals through 12 matches.

“What he’s really done to add to his game is one of the hardest things for a young athlete in any sport, which is to have composure in big situations,” Halfmann said. “He’s way more calm and composed, so he’s able to finish more of his chances, and he doesn’t let things frustrate him that might have in the past.”

