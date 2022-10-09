Dogri Sanstha Releases Danpuri’s novel ‘Khandat Murti’ – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Dogri Sanstha Jammu released eminent Dogri short story writer, poet and novelist Tara Danpuri’s novel ‘Khandat Murti’ in a simple but impressive function organized at KL Saigal Hall, Writer’s Club, Canal Road, Jammu.

Shailender Singh (JKPAS), a prolific Dogri writer, who was chief guest on the occasion, said that Tara Danpuri has been a prominent name in Dogri literature and all his literary works whether as a poet, short story Writer or a novelist are thought provoking and inspiration for young writers. He added that the characters of his fiction works look like real ones and the atmosphere is familiar one that connects with the Readers with an ease.

Dr Arun Manhas (JKAS), who was the guest of honour, said that Dogri needs such devotees who love to works for promoting mother tongue through their creative pursuits while Dr Naseeb Singh Manhas, eminent Dogri Writer and Ex-Director DDK Srinagar and Jammu, who was special guest on the occasion, said that Tara Danpuri has always inspired literature lovers with her literary works and this novel will also be welcomed with the same feeling.

While presiding over the function, Prof Lalit Magotra (president, Dogri Sanstha Jammu) said that Tara Danpuri has been enriching Dogri Literature as a poet, short story writer and novelist for the last so many years now. He complemented him for another creative addition in the form of a novel that has been a valuable addition to rich Dogri literature.

Tara Danpuri, the novelist also addressed the Gathering and presented his view point about the thought process behind writing this novel whereas Dr Chanchal Bhasin presented a detailed paper on the novel.

The function conducted by eminent theater activist Raj Kumar Behrupia, was attended by a galaxy of prominent personalities from the literature and art field in addition to family members of the writer.