Dogri Literature conference takes off at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Univ

18 Nov 2022 | 10:11 PM Jammu, Nov 18 (UNI) To facilitate the Pilgrims to the Holy Shrine, various Bhojanalayas and refreshment units have been made operational at strategic locations on the track by the Shrine Board and to further augment the catering facilities, the Shrine Board has taken many proactive measures by inviting reputed food chains to open their Outlets on the track through an open competitive process. see more..

18 Nov 2022 | 9:16 PM Jammu, Nov 18 (UNI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that our cities and villages are witnessing rapid transformation in school education. see more..

18 Nov 2022 | 9:16 PM Dharamshala, Nov 18 (UNI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, has arrived here on Friday on his two day tour of this hill town. see more..

18 Nov 2022 | 9:14 PM Dharamshala, Nov 18 (UNI) One person, after consumption of mustard oil mixed with argemone seed in Khundian area of ​​Jawalamukhi in Kangra district died today.

Deputy Commissioner Kangra Dr. Nipun Jindal has appealed people to refrain from using open mustard and oil extracted from it. He has made this appeal to the people in view of the death of a person after consumption of mustard oil mixed with argemone seed in Khundian area of ​​Jawalamukhi in Kangra district. He urged that anyone who has bought mustard from the open market in the past, should not use it or the oil extracted from it. see more..