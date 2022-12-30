Dogleg North opens as Fargo-Moorhead’s newest golf simulation destination – InForum

FARGO — In between applying the finishing touches to their new golfers’ paradise, Dan Begerson and David Piper took a few moments to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Bergerson and Piper have teamed up to open Dogleg North inside the Northport Shopping Center at 2700 Broadway in Fargo. The facility is the metro area’s newest golf simulator and is set to open at 5 pm, Friday, Dec. 30.

Dan Bergerson, left, and David Piper, co-owners of Dogleg North a new golf simulator, located inside the Northport Shopping Center in north Fargo. They hosted a soft opening on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Chris Flynn / The Forum

Both Golfers themselves, Piper took to the tee Thursday, Dec. 29, while Bergerson manned the computer, fitting in an impromptu test run/lunchtime round the afternoon prior to their official opening. Dogleg North Hosted Golfers from the Edgewood Public Golf Course for a Monday night soft opening, with another for friends and family held Thursday night.

Preparing for Friday’s opening has meant a lot of hard work for Bergerson and Piper, both of whom have been hands-on in the construction process and are ready to invite Golfers from throughout the area.

Big screens, fine details

Dogleg North features four roomy bays for golfers of all skill levels to tee off alone or with friends.

Bergerson and Piper both place an emphasis on realism, which is evidenced by details large and small inside each bay. Three of the four bays measure at 20 feet wide, giving golfers ample room for their swings. Further, each bay sports a 4K projector, providing a life-like view of courses real and imagined on screens which measure over 20 feet diagonally.

Dogleg North, a new golf Simulator in north Fargo Hosted a soft opening on Thursday night, Dec. 29, 2022. Chris Flynn / The Forum

Dogleg North’s catalog of courses currently sits at 350 courses from around the world, with more added daily. “There’s a lot of big-name, famous or private courses that you’ll likely never get a chance to play in your lifetime,” Bergerson said.

Also inside each bay is a computer and monitor which Golfers can use to track key metrics after each swing. The display calls to mind Major League Baseball’s Statcast graphics packages and includes data such as launch angle and spin rate. The Monitors also display an image of the moment a golfer’s club makes contact with the ball, an eye-opening view which Bergerson and Piper explained can help Golfers adjust their swing and positioning.

Computer Monitors at Dogleg North, a new golf Simulator in north Fargo, show real time golf and swing data for players. Chris Flynn / The Forum

Another of the bays’ thoughtful details, Bergerson and Piper noted, can be found below the golfers’ feet. The duo rolled, cut and laid Dogleg North’s turf themselves, careful to include foam padding underneath and a hitting strip akin to a grass surface.

The attention to detail is all in an effort to provide golfers with a high-end experience, Piper said. “We both want to have the best golf experience indoors that a person can have for any skill level,” he remarked.

Dogleg North, a new golf Simulator in north Fargo Hosted a soft opening on Thursday night, Dec. 29, 2022. Three of the simulator’s four bays measure at 20 feet wide. All of the bays are equipped with 4K projectors. Chris Flynn / The Forum

The playing experience at Dogleg North is tailored to all kinds of golfers, even those who are inexperienced, Bergerson remarked. “It’s a perfect place to pick up the game of golf,” he said. “You don’t have that pressure of a group behind you, worrying about pace of play or going to find balls that you hit in the woods.”

Piper agreed, “In here, you’re kind of in your own little world,” they said. “You can just focus on having a good time.”

Golfers at Dogleg North, a new golf Simulator in north Fargo, practiced their putting during a soft opening held Thursday night, Dec. 29, 2022. Chris Flynn / The Forum

Indoor Simulation play may lack the fresh air and Sunshine that outdoor golfing boasts (although speakers at Dogleg North play the sounds of Birds chirping), however it has one key advantage, Piper said. “One of the beauties of indoor golf is two guys can play 18 holes in two hours,” he said, adding it can take twice as long to play a round outdoors on a weekend. “You can play a lot of golf more quickly.”

Dogleg North is geared for socializing as well, with a food and drink menu including pizzas, popcorn chicken, spring rolls, french fries, beers, seltzers, ciders and non-alcoholic beverages.

Friends, family and golf-lovers gathered at Dogleg North, a new golf Simulator in north Fargo, during a soft opening held Thursday night, Dec. 29, 2022. Chris Flynn / The Forum

Still, those searching for a competitive atmosphere will have no trouble finding it. Dogleg North will host league play at 6 and 8:30 pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. More leagues may be added if demand stays high, Bergerson said.

After months of planning and building, seeing Dogleg North’s opening date arrive has been gratifying for both Bergerson and Piper. “It feels really, really good. It’s hard to describe, but it feels just fantastic to see the transformation that’s taken place in the last couple of months,” Piper said. “We’ve both worked hard on it and we’re excited to bring this to north Fargo, and not just north Fargo, but the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo area.”

Dogleg North is a new golf simulator located in the Northport Shopping Center in north Fargo. They Hosted soft opening on Dec. 29. Chris Flynn / The Forum

WHAT: Dogleg North Lounge and Indoor Golf

WHERE: 2700 Broadway N., inside the Northport Shopping Center, Fargo

HOURS: Bookings currently available during staffed hours. Visit doglegnorth.com/booking for available times.

ONLINE:

doglegnorth.com as well as Facebook and Instagram