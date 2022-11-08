Dog Debate – Should There Be More Dog-Friendly Courses?

On arriving at one more DP World Tour event, Iona Stephen, the Sky Sports Golf commentator, is apt to make the practice range her first port of call. Back in 2020, when she was starting out in the TV world, she would probably have been assessing the moods of the various players and wondering how she should start the necessary conversations. Today, that happens rather less often; many of the professionals only have to see her coming to interrupt their practice sessions and ask after her dogs.

In recent weeks, they would probably have gone on to request an update on how Iona and her two Labrador pups, Dealas and Las, fared in the ‘dog-on-course’ trial which is taking place over the Queen’s Course and the Wee Course at Gleneagles between now and the end of the year.

Dog-friendly golf courses

Iona Stephen with her pups Dealas and Las at Gleneagles

(Image credit: Iona Stephen)

Andrew Jowett, the Head of Golf at the five-star complex, said he was unable to comment on specific dog behavior before acknowledging that the initial feedback had been “relatively good… All the dogs thus far have complied with the required golfing etiquette.” (Their number would have included Dealas and Las who, in their owner’s opinion, behaved decidedly well for a pair of pups who must have seen golf as a painfully slow version of the crazy ball-chasing games they had known in their first nine months. )

