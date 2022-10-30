“Doesn’t Deserve to Be in the NBA”: Ben Simmons Leaves NBA Fans Enraged After Troubling Report Emerges
Ben Simmons has been under heavy scrutiny for over two seasons now. There lingered a little hope among the NBA community that this season would be any different for the 26-year-old point guard. But following his forgettable debut for the Brooklyn Nets, the scrutiny continues. Things don’t seem to get any better as the Revelation of a recent report left NBA fans infuriated.
The report revolves around how an Unnamed NBA Scout thinks that Simmons is happy to be fouled out of the game. This information was disclosed to ESPN sportswriter Brian Windhorst. Is an ESPN show, Windhorst said, “He said when he gets taken out of these games in foul trouble, because he’s constantly in foul trouble, it doesn’t upset him. That he, in this scout’s opinion, is happy to come off the floor.”
Notably, this did not sit well with NBA fans.
Fans call out Ben Simmons
Following this news, NBA fans lashed out at Simmons via Twitter. Enraged fans believe that Simmons is not worthy enough to play in the league. Other fans called this a “new form of quitting.”
Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:
at this point bro is just clocking in to collect a check
— orangepineapple (@orangepineapple) October 29, 2022
tbh it really doesn’t feel like he likes playing basketball period anymore
— LNLGNG (@lnlgng) October 29, 2022
this guy should be out of the league already.
— DON PAQUITO (@richardong1) October 30, 2022
The Nets need Simmons
Ben Simmons’ teammate Kyrie Irving took note of Simmons’ pattern of committing fouls. They addressed the media and spoke about the team’s communication with Simmons. They said that Simmons has been reminded about the value he holds in the team and the strength he adds on the court.
For Kyrie Irving, it’s seemingly straightforward. He and his team need Simmons to be on the court. They said, “Fouling out is not an option. Playing aggressive is something that we want him to do, but we also want to play smart.”
Over the past couple of years, Ben Simmons has spent more time off the court than on it. His injuries and struggles with mental health kept him out of the 2021-22 season. Despite the lack of on-court time, fans expected him to play better on his return.
In the game against the Dallas Mavericks, Simmons helped his team equal the score at the end of regulation time. With a play of this sort, he has shown a glimpse of hope for Brooklyn Nets fans.
Can Ben Simmons change the narrative around him? Can he prove the naysayers wrong? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.