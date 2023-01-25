Does the USMNT want Marcelo Bielsa as Manager?

Choosing a new manager for the USMNT ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States, is a monumental task for US Soccer.

The leadership recognizes the importance of this choice and is taking its time making a choice. While sports director Earnie Stewart mulls over Gregg Berhalter’s 2022 campaign and 2026 bid chances, the team has selected temporary Coach Anthony Hudson for the customary January camp.

The US interested in Marcelo Bielsa for the job

The Argentine’s name has been mentioned in connection with the US national team more than once over decades. The management style of “El Loco” would be a welcome departure from Berhalter’s.

His meticulous commitment to teaching and Supervising all aspects of the sport would propel the national team to new heights.

Technically proficient players like Reyna, Christian Pulisic, and Yunus Musah would flourish under Bielsa’s high-octane management style because of his emphasis on possession and pressing.

USMNT should move fast if they want Bielsa as manager

The guys in charge had better hurry up if they want to sign him before Everton or Mexico beat them to it. If the United States were to hire Bielsa as manager, it really would reflect that now the Federation is committed to advancing beyond the round of 16 at the World Cup for the first time since 2002.

Many of the best managers in the world have been influenced by Bielsa, who is rightfully regarded as a coaching icon for his unrelenting work ethic and tactical brilliance. The Argentine has worked in many different countries and has been known as one of the world’s most prominent club and national team managers.