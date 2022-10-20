Does Texas have a path to the College Football Playoff?

I want to believe there is a chance, but you’d need at least five of these seven teams to lose at least two more games down the stretch.

Georgia: vs Florida, vs Tennessee, at Miss St, at Kentucky, vs Georgia Tech

Tennessee: vs UT Martin, vs Kentucky, at Georgia, vs Missouri, at South Carolina, at Vanderbilt

Ole Miss: at LSU, at A&M, vs Alabama, at Arkansas, vs Miss St

Ohio St: vs Iowa, at Penn St, at Northwestern, vs Indiana, at Maryland, vs Michigan

Michigan: vs Michigan St, at Rutgers, vs Nebraska, vs Illinois, at Ohio State

Clemson: vs Syracuse, at Notre Dame, vs Louisville, vs Miami, vs South Carolina

UCLA: at Oregon, vs Stanford, at Arizona St, vs Arizona, vs USC, at Cal

And even then, you’d probably need a third loss to Tennessee or Georgia, because if their only losses are to each other and Bama in the SEC title game, they’d still get in over us.

You’d also need at least one more loss from both USC and Oregon.

There will be an SEC team and a B1G team that make it in, so the question becomes… is there an undefeated or one-loss ACC champion? Is there an undefeated or one-loss PAC-12 champ? Is there a one-loss or two-loss SEC runner up? Is there a one-loss B1G runner up? Texas needs the answer to three of those four questions to be “no” to have a chance.