Does Penn State Football have the advantage at quarterback in the Rose Bowl?

Penn State Football is heading to Pasadena to take on Utah in the annual Rose Bowl Game. Which team will have the advantage when it comes to Quarterback?

Penn State Football will take on Utah in the “Granddaddy of them all” at the Rose Bowl. The appearance marks the first time that Penn State Football will participate in the Rose Bowl since the conclusion of the Magical 2016 season. Utah is making its second consecutive appearance in the Rose Bowl after falling to Ohio State last season.

The Rose Bowl will showcase two experienced quarterbacks that are more similar than anyone realizes. Penn State and Utah both lean heavily on their quarterbacks and succeed and fail based on their performances.

Let’s see who has the advantage at Quarterback.

#7 Cameron Rising Quarterback Utah Utes

The quarterback that will be opposing Sean Clifford in the Rose Bowl is a quarterback that has now led Utah to back-to-back Rose Bowl Appearances in his first two seasons as a starter. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising is more than a formidable opponent for this Penn State team.

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising is the Catalyst for the Pac-12 Champion Utes. In all three losses that Utah sustained, Rising struggled. In the three losses Rising has combined for one touchdown and five interceptions. On the flip side, Rising torched USC twice and had 24 touchdowns to two interceptions in the nine wins.

Utah seems to thrive when Rising is playing well. Rising is also a significant threat on the ground. He has rushed for over 400 yards and six touchdowns this season. Rising is the most mobile quarterback that Penn State will have faced this season.

#14 Sean Clifford Quarterback Penn State Nittany Lions

The Rose Bowl on January 2nd will be the first New Year Six Bowl that Penn State has earned since 2019. Believe it or not, Sean Clifford was the starter for that Cotton Bowl. Sean Clifford has played in several high-stakes games in his career, but the Rose Bowl may be the biggest on a national scale.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is very similar to Cameron Rising. Penn State tends to thrive when Clifford takes care of the ball and spreads the ball out to all of his playmakers. Penn State has success when Clifford is being efficient.

Sean Clifford has all the experience in the world, with the Rose Bowl being his 47th start. Clifford is a very accurate passer and uses his legs just enough to keep defenses honest. Sean Clifford knows how to win games and will be looking to end his Nittany Lion career on a high note.

The Verdict

Penn State Quarterback Sean Clifford and Utah quarterback Cameron Rising are surprisingly similar. There is no statistical advantage to be had for either player. Both teams are great teams when their quarterbacks are on their game, and both teams struggle when their quarterbacks struggle.

The team with the advantage at the Quarterback position is…

Penn State Football

Sean Clifford is more experienced and has more to play for. This is Clifford’s last collegiate game. Clifford has one last chance to have his best performance in a big game.