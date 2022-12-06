Does Electronic Arts Inc (EA) Have What it Takes to be in Your Portfolio Tuesday?

A rating of 97 puts Electronic Arts Inc (EA) near the top of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry according to InvestorsObserver. Electronic Arts Inc’s score of 97 means it scores higher than 97% of stocks in the industry. Electronic Arts Inc also received an overall rating of 65, putting it above 65% of all stocks. Electronic Gaming & Multimedia is ranked 139 out of the 148 industries.

EA has an Overall Score of 65.

What do these ratings mean?

Searching for the best stocks to invest in can be difficult. There are thousands of options and it can be confusing on what actually constitutes a great value. InvestorsObserver allows you to choose from eight unique metrics to view the top industries and the best performing stocks in that industry. A score of 65 would rank higher than 65 percent of all stocks. Our proprietary scoring system captures technical factors, fundamental analysis and the opinions of analysts on Wall Street. This makes InvestorsObserver‘s overall rating a great way to get started, regardless of your investing style. Percentile-ranked scores are also easy to understand. A score of 100 is the top and a 0 is the bottom. There’s no need to try to remember what is “good” for a bunch of complicated ratios, just pay attention to which numbers are the highest.

What’s Happening With Electronic Arts Inc Stock Today?

Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stock is trading at $127.45 as of 12:50 PM on Tuesday, Dec 6, a decline of -$2.97, or -2.28% from the previous closing price of $130.42. The stock has traded between $127.03 and $130.16 so far today. Volume today is light. So far 916,020 shares have traded compared to an average volume of 2,042,715 shares.