Does Edith Wharton Hate Us? ‹ Literary Hub

Does Edith Wharton hate us? That’s a provocative question—but perhaps one that Wharton herself provoked, with her essay on the Readers who damaged literature and her fiction satirizing the same. In this two-part series, Jacke takes a look at the type of Readers targeted by Wharton: not the Readers of trash fiction, whom she believed were harmless enough, but the Readers of serious fiction who nonetheless read fiction in the wrong way. Does it include History of Literature podcast listeners or even—gulp—its host?

This Episode is part one, focusing on Wharton’s 1916 short story “Xingu.” Part Two, which focuses on Wharton’s 1903 essay The Vice of Readingwill be available at the same time.

