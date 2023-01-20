Does Charlie Woods’ sister play golf?

13-year-old Charlie Woods is quickly gaining tons of traction as a rising golf prodigy. Son of legendary US golfer Tiger Woods, Charlie has displayed immense potential in both his junior circuit matches as well as the PNC Championship.

Charlie Woods has an older sister, Sam Alexis Woods. It is but natural for anyone to wonder if she too plays golf like her father and younger brother.

Tiger Woods stated that he instilled a love for sports in Sam since she was very young. They first put a golf club in her hands when she was just a few weeks old. Of course, “she couldn’t quite hold it” at the time.

According to People, he smiled and said:

“(I put a golf club in her hand.) She couldn’t quite hold it. But it was there.”

Born a day after Tiger Woods had a runner-up finish at the 2007 US Open, Sam was just six months old when she first attended her father’s golf match. She soon became a regular fixture at tournaments as she cheered for her father from the stands. Growing up, she and Charlie Woods even caddied for him.