Dodson dominating local golf tourneys

The Dodson Dynasty has continued at McMinnville Country Club. Michelle Ayers Dodson won the McMinnville Ladies Club Championship this season, adding even more hardware to her ever-growing Trophy case.

It is estimated that Dodson has won the tournament over a dozen times, but there are always chances at new firsts on the links. This year, Dodson put together her best round ever in the tourney, shooting an opening-round 78 (6-over) in the 36-hole event. She went on to card a two-day total of 158, easily pacing the field for another title.

Dodson, a longtime vet who has been playing most of her life, never takes for granted winning or having a good day on the course.

“I’m always humbled to be able to win. You never really know when you’re going to go out there if it could turn into a good day or a bad day and most Golfers have had both. I happened to have a couple good ones this time,” said Dodson about another championship.

Deborah Lesnick finished second in the event, while Carlene Brown placed third.

It’s hard for her competition to compete with Dodson off the tee. She can hammer the ball, often giving her the advantage in any local ladies tournament, particularly on her home course. Dodson notes that the Par-5, No. 9 at McMinnville Country Club is her favorite hole – one where she can reach the green in two shots to set up eagle putts.

With big distance off the box, a deft touch with her irons and a putter that can catch fire in an instant, Dodson has turned into one of the best female golfers in the area. It’s also made her a desirable scramble partner, giving her Ample opportunities to play throughout the spring, summer and fall to hone her game.

She has one more big event to look forward to in 2022 before she can start setting her sights on a 2023 championship. Dodson is one of the organizers of the McMinnville Country Club Ladies Golf Association Halloween scramble, which will be played Wednesday, Oct. 22. Dodson noted that the event still has room for one more scramble team and odds are she will be there playing and dressed up for the event.

Prizes will be given out for the best dressed team for what has become a hit Halloween event at the club.

Dodson encourages any female who is looking for a hobby or a good time to come out and play with the MCC Ladies Golf Association. “We have a lot of fun and a great group of women who like to play,” said Dodson. “Anybody who is interested in taking up the game, getting involved in golf or just looking for a way to get out and enjoy our area should come out. We’d love to have more people.”

Right now, the Ladies Association could use a few more challengers to Dodson’s crown. She’s held on to it for a better part of two decades and is showing no signs of relinquishing it anytime soon.