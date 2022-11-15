Dodgers News: Walker Buehler’s Foundation Holding Golf Tournament and Silent Auction

Have you ever wanted a 2020 World Series baseball Autographed by Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler? Or maybe Buehler’s jersey from the 2021 All-Star Game, also signed by the right-handed pitcher? This could be your lucky day, and the proceeds would go to a good cause.

The Buehler Family Foundation is holding their third annual golf tournament and silent auction this week, and there are some pretty cool memorabilia items available for bidding in the auction.

But first, a little bit about the event, from the foundation’s website:

The Buehler Family Foundation is happy to be back with their 3rd annual Celebrity Charity golf outing and continue its fight against all forms of cancer. All proceeds from this year’s event will go directly to PanCan and their work to cure pancreatic cancer. PanCAN’s mission is to take bold action to improve the lives of everyone affected by pancreatic cancer by advancing scientific research, building community, sharing knowledge and advocating for patients.

The silent auction can be found here. The items available for bids include:

14 different pairs of cleats Autographed by Buehler, including some that are authenticated as game-worn.

Two 2020 World Series baseballs Autographed by Buehler.

Two standard MLB baseballs Autographed by Buehler.

Buehler’s nameplate from the 2021 All-Star Locker room, Autographed of course.

The signed jersey Buehler wore for his first complete-game shutout this past April.

Buehler’s 2021 All-Star jersey, signed.

A Magic Johnson Autographed Lakers jersey.

A Derek Jeter Autographed Yankees jersey.

The proceeds go to a great cause, so it’s an awesome opportunity for Dodger fans to snag some cool memorabilia while supporting a worthy goal.

