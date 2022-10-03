Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Has A Bigger Goal In Mind Than Recent Success – Inside the Dodgers

Tyler Anderson has been an ace for the Dodgers all season long. They finished the regular season with a 2.54 ERA, which is the fifth best in the NL and the 11th best in the entire league. He also finished with a 15-4 record and 128 strikeouts across 173 innings of work this season.

10 of those 128 K’s came from his Sunday night outing where he tied his personal best for strikeouts in a game against his former team, the Rockies.

Anderson hasn’t had a 10-strikeout game since 8/24/16 and 5/6/17 where he was still sporting that Colorado uniform.

