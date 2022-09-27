Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Closes In On Personal Hitting Goal

With the Dodgers’ win over the Cardinals on Sunday, the team has reached 106 wins for the second straight season to tie for the franchise record and march towards setting a new one. LA has also clinched home field advantage through the NLCS thanks to their All-Star studded and Cy Young/NL MVP hopefuls ringing throughout the roster.

Among the NL MVP hopefuls is Freddie Freeman, who has dominated in all facets of his game and set a new career-high of 191 hits in a season on Sunday. Of course, Freeman isn’t fully satisfied yet as he continues to strive for his personal goal of 200.

To make his 191 hits even more impressive, the 2020 MVP also recorded his 46th double of the season. Freddie is now just three doubles away from tying the franchise record set by Shawn Green in 2001.

The 6-time All-Star is locked in for the postseason and can’t wait to play in front of the fans as far as the team can go but is also excited about the potential to reach his 200 hit goal. It’s clear Freeman still has one more hill to climb before the postseason (quotes via SportsNet LA).

“When you get up there and you’re close to it you might as well try and get to it. I’m just glad I’m able to come back today after a couple of days. We grind through today and got the win.”

It appears the Dodgers can do no wrong and as long as Freeman continues playing at his elite level the league has been so accustomed to seeing, the sky is the limit for this team.