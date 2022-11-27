Dodgers: Chris Taylor To Host Charity Golf Tournament At Virginia Beach – Inside the Dodgers

A lot of Dodgers have a huge passion for baseball but as we all know, they also know that life is much greater than a beautiful game.

Chris Taylor, the Dodgers’ star utility player, was personally touched by cancer as he lost one of his close friends to sarcoma a few years ago.

This led him to create the Chris Taylor Foundation. The mission statement on the foundation’s website says:

“We aim to raise money to help kids with cancer and help the lives of all those affected. By hosting and promoting fundraiser events, donation drives and more we can provide support, fund research and improve the lives of many!

