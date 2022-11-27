Dodgers: Chris Taylor To Host Charity Golf Tournament At Virginia Beach – Inside the Dodgers

A lot of Dodgers have a huge passion for baseball but as we all know, they also know that life is much greater than a beautiful game.

Chris Taylor, the Dodgers’ star utility player, was personally touched by cancer as he lost one of his close friends to sarcoma a few years ago.

This led him to create the Chris Taylor Foundation. The mission statement on the foundation’s website says:

“We aim to raise money to help kids with cancer and help the lives of all those affected. By hosting and promoting fundraiser events, donation drives and more we can provide support, fund research and improve the lives of many!

The CT3 Foundation is hosting its second annual Drive For Hope Golf Event on Nov. 27th which will take place in Virginia Beach.

“The event will be an afternoon of golf, food, drinks, entertainment, and Celebrity auction items as well as a performance by musical guests. All proceeds will benefit Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters and Roc Solid Foundation in support of the fight against Pediatric cancer.

The website also states that previous events which have included, guest performers such as Scotty McCreery, Jake Owen, and Brad Paisley, have raised over $200K+ for Pediatric cancer.

Chris Taylor and his fiancee hope this year is just as, if not more successful, and have even hinted at a guest appearance from his teammate, Will Smith.

So Dodgers fans, stay tuned for a chance to ask some of your favorite LA players some questions as they go live during the event.

Although this specific event will take place on the East Coast (more details here), West Coast fans have a chance to be a part of the El Segundo event in January and can find more details about it here.