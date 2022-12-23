Dodger Stadium: LA ART Gondola coming soon to Los Angeles – Inside the Dodgers

By 2028, getting to Dodger Stadium from DTLA is going to get way easier! A Gondola will allow fans to get to the stadium by air.

User LA in a Minute on Instagram shared a look at a look at the Tram on display at Chavez Ravine along with more details into the future addition.

