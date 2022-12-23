Dodger Stadium: LA ART Gondola coming soon to Los Angeles – Inside the Dodgers

By 2028, getting to Dodger Stadium from DTLA is going to get way easier! A Gondola will allow fans to get to the stadium by air.

User LA in a Minute on Instagram shared a look at a look at the Tram on display at Chavez Ravine along with more details into the future addition.

Currently, there is just a shuttle between Union Station and Dodger Stadium that takes fans on game days only. The Gondola will serve as a permanent public transportation option to connect Union Station, Chinatown and Dodger Stadium all within 7 minutes.

There has been no such mode of transportation in place since Dodger Stadium was built 60 years ago.

The Gondola has 24 seats, but has room for up to about 40 people. There is a TV inside the vehicle along with clear windows that allow a 360-degree view of the city.

The project is called the Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit System (or LA ART) and will have the potential to carry 5,500 fans in one direction per hour. Beyond just game days, it’ll be open 365 days a year. Fare will be free with a ticket, otherwise the cost will be $1.75 each way.

With the 2028 Olympics coming soon, the project is set to be done by the start of that event in response to the influx and high levels of traffic anticipated within the city.

The Gondola is also a zero emission system which is beneficial in comparison to the amount of buses that normally take 20% of Dodger fans to and from the stadium and around the city.

While fans wait until 2028, Lot G currently has a full Gondola cabin on display for the next time you are at the stadium and want to check it all out yourself.

This is just one more exciting thing for Dodger fans to look forward to in the coming years.