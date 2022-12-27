Dodge ball and cooperative games delight Dixon kids – Shaw Local
DIXON — It was a mad dash from baseline to midcourt — and a moment of Glee when small hands grasped the soft Playground balls Awaiting there.
A split second later the air was filled with a barrage of flung balls.
Nothing like a game of Dodge ball to help fill the time on Tuesday morning during the first day of Dixon Park District’s Winter Mini Spark day camp.
Kids powered by Tireless legs raced across SVB Courts at The Facility, 1312 Washington Ave. Nearly 30 youngsters ages 6 to 9 took part in the first session. The noon session was for those ages 10 to 14.
The Winter Mini Spark day camp will continue on Thursday.
Under the supervision of Brooke Francque, Campers took part in a number of activities, most of them cooperative exercises. There were relay races — some requiring balancing cotton balls set in spoons and others using Hula Hoops passed around the bodies of teammates while they clasped hands in an unbroken human chain.
And, there were games of dodge ball and kick ball.
It costs $5 per day for Dixon Residents to participate in the camp.
Little Sparks
At 10 am Wednesday, The Facility will host the ongoing Little Sparks minicamp. These activities — intended to promote direct attention and listening — are designed for children ages 2 to 5 and include an obstacle course with bounce house balls.
There is a $3 fee per child, although no registration is required. Call 815-284-3306 for more information.
Nature Fun
Starting in January, Dixon Park District will have Nature Fun for Little Ones, a program for children ages 3 to 5. Each session will focus on one of three animals: fox, bear and deer. The hour-long programs will be at 10 am on Jan. 6, Feb. 3 and March 3 at Ruth Edwards Nature Center, 2114 Lowell Park Road. Interested persons are asked to register online at dixonparkdistrict.com/naturecenter.
