Doc Rivers for NBA Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think

New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23.

The C’s remain odds are favourites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head Coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka’s assistant, With Joe Mazzuwill replace him in the interim with high expectations.

Mazzulla, as Udoka did prior to his suspension, has a real chance to earn NBA Coach of the Year honors if the C’s can overcome their adversity. According to PointsBet Sportsbook, the 34-year-old has +1400 odds to win the award for 2022-23. That ties him for the fifth-best odds among NBA head coaches heading into the new season.

The only coaches with better odds than Mazzulla are Taylor Jenkins (Memphis Grizzlies, +900), Chris Finch (Minnesota Timberwolves, (+1000), Tyronn Lue (Los Angeles Clippers+1100), and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat, +1100). Michael Malone (Denver Nuggets) and Willie Green (New Orleans Pelicans) are tied with Mazzulla at +1400.

Prior to his suspension, Udoka was the favorite to win the award at +850. They finished fourth in Coach of the Year voting last season.

Monty Williams, the 2021-22 Winner of the award with the Phoenix Suns, has +1600 odds. His team will be looking to avenge a confounding Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in last year’s Playoffswhile owner Robert Sarver looks to sell the franchise.

Further down the list, Philadelphia 76ers head Coach Doc Rivers has +3000 odds, tying him with Steve Clifford of the Charlotte Hornets and Wes Unseld Jr. of the Washington Wizards.

Here are the full odds for 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year with less than a month to go before the season tips off:

