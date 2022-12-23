Doc Rivers Explains 76ers’ Bench Success vs. Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers’ bench ranks as one of the lowest-scoring units in the NBA. Through 30 games, the Sixers’ bench has produced just 823 points, ranking higher than only the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Statmus.

Statistically, it’s been a struggle for the Sixers’ bench to make an impact and produce, but head Coach Doc Rivers offered a logical explanation on that Wednesday night.

“I just think part of the reason is when all of these guys were out, [the bench players] were starting,” said Rivers.

