Dobbs-Euans provides foundation for Grandview

Volleyball has become a passion for Chai Dobbs-Euans, even though it was the last sport she started playing.

The 6-foot-1 senior for the Grandview Heights girls program played soccer until she tried volleyball as a seventh-grader, and she has made the most of her time on the court.

The middle hitter, who is in her fourth season as a starter, led the Bobcats with 184 kills and added 25 blocks as a junior while being named first-team all-district and all-MSL-Ohio Division.

“I was only going to play volleyball for one year but I fell in love with it,” Dobbs-Euans said. “I’ve made so many friends and just had a lot of fun with it.”

Fourth-year Coach Nick Rose said Dobbs-Euans is not only a force at the net but a calming presence who helps the underclassmen remain focused.

