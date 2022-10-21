Dobbs Bags Late Goal to Draw Wildcats

Next Game: at Texas A&M 10/23/2022 | 4 p.m October 23 (Sun) / 4 pm at Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri soccer team drew its annual Pink Out game, 1-1, against Kentucky at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium Thursday, Oct. 20.

Defense was the name of the game in the first half, with Missouri (5-7-3, 2-4-2 SEC) and Kentucky (7-7-2, 0-6-2 SEC) taking six shots each. Redshirt freshman Bella Hollenbach notched a save while Kentucky’s Tallulah Miller racked up five stops in the half.

Ifa Ifarsdttir put Kentucky on the board in the 41st minute, as she drew a foul in the box and scored off the ensuing penalty kick.

The Tigers attempted to match the score before halftime, but none of the five shots on goal found the net. Freshman Hannah Boughton led the Tigers in shots in the first half with three, although the score would remain 1-0 heading into the break.

Sophomore Kylie Dobbs broke through for Mizzou’s Lone goal of the contest to tie the game in the 81st minute. Freshman Kylee Simmons tapped the ball on a contested header to Dobbs on the breakaway, who converted with her left foot to draw the game level.

Despite a combined four shots in the final six minutes of the game, and two Mizzou corner kicks in the final two minutes, the game ended in a deadlock.

Despite the draw, Mizzou still leads Kentucky 9-3-2 all-time, ending a two-game skid against the Wildcats.

The Tigers finish their regular season 5-3-2 at home.

Mizzou has not lost in their annual Pink Out game since 2018 against Auburn.

Dobbs, the team’s leading scorer, netted her fourth goal of the season. Her four goals are two more than the next leading scorer.

Hollenbach faced 13 shots in the contest, notching four saves.

Four Tiger field players went the full 90 minutes ( Bella Carrillo , Rachel Kutella , Leah Selm and Grace Pettet ).

Mizzou closes the regular season on the road, heading to College Station, Texas for a Matchup against Texas A&M Sunday, Oct. 23.

