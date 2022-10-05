Dobbin will turn heads at Everton after footage emerges of poacher’s goal

Everton Under-21s picked up a penalty Shootout win in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday but one of their loanees was also starring.

Lewis Dobbin led the line for Paul Warne’s Derby County and put the Rams ahead after 29 minutes before George Maris equalized for Mansfield Town, who themselves won on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The 19-year-old hadn’t scored before heading to the One Call Stadium on Tuesday evening having rarely started for Derby under Liam Rosenior but after footage emerged of his goal, that might have to change.

DCFCNowAlways is Twitter shared a replay of Dobbin’s poacher-like goal which perfectly showed his finishing ability as well as excellent movement to create the opening.

Frank Lampard will have had his eyes on the Toffees’ own Under-21s side and the star performers there, but when he sees Dobbin’s goal and performance, he might have his head turned significantly.

The teenager is almost in direct competition with fellow Everton starlet Ellis Simms with both players looking to make their mark out on loan this season.

Simms is one level higher with Sunderland in the Championship but is facing time on the sidelines through injury which may well open the door for Dobbin to become the focus away from Goodison Park.

The arrival of Neal Maupay might cause a problem for both players when they return given how well he has adapted to life on Merseyside and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still a Sensational Talent when he is fit.

But if Dobbin can prove that he has bags of goals in his locker at a lower level, it might just nudge Lampard to give him a chance for Everton and if he keeps his head above water, he might even allow the boss to sell one for profit if the right offers come in.

