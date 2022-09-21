Do you know a great young golf instructor? | Instruction

“Timing is a big part of it,” Nafus says. “Your goal should be to have your hands and clubhead get back to the golf ball at the same time. To do that, it helps to imagine that there is a wall right in front of the ball and your club and hands contact it simultaneously. Keep in mind, the release of the fairway wood starts sooner in the downswing than with an iron, but this helps get energy into the golf club while delivering its loft into the ball. When that happens, you’ll be able to hit it clean off of any lie.”