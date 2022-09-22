Do what you can. Everything moves towards the goal.
Here’s a hint that came in handy for a couple of people this week. Check with your state’s unclaimed property. Then check for your parents and grandparents, even if they are deceased. You may be entitled to that money. Yesterday, I helped a woman in Maryland claim several hundred dollars in her late mother’s name from the Missouri fund. It takes several weeks to pay out, but there may be a good amount. Google “unclaimed property (State)” and follow the links and directions.
morgansmom—needs help towards major car repairs and moving to a better environment. $
8000 7950 7900 7850 7750 7725 7615 7605 7565 7465 7415 7375 7275 7175 7025 69206820 Turns out the car needs a front end rebuild, so repairs are on hold. 🙂 • Visit the KoFi page to see some cool artwork & donate! • PayPal: wingednag at gmail dot com.
DHfromKY—is looking to raise $
2450 1950 1830 1720 1685 1585 1385 1285 1180 1170960 for rent and other necessities. Against the wall, again…• PayPal is dharden40219 at yahoo dot com—select “Send to a friend”, and PayPal doesn’t charge a fee.
J Graham—”Your child has mental health issues.” But you’re a fighter. “It’s cancer.” But you’re a fighter… • She’s sleeping in a tent! (Cats, music, and a chance to help a deserving Daily Kos member). The goal is $
14,000 9944 9534 8884 8859 8709 8684 4448 4348 43234223 to cover first and last month rent, security deposit, some medical expenses, utility bills, and moving costs. She has a Mighty Cause fundraiser, and PayPal at: jgraham4healthcare at gmail dot com
HarpPlayer posted a diary—I Really Need Some Help asking for help with various expenses that have accumulated. HarpPlayer is a retired RN with health problems, but this help can provide a fresh reset. Total needed is adjusted to $
2395990 PayPal bluessingerrn at aol dot com.
michelewln—needs help for September for food, cat food. PayPal: michelewilson327 at gmail dot com.
Wired Wolf—needs about $
30002960. Helping support Mom “…on one Fulltime retail wage…and living on credit cards through Covid have suddenly caught up with us bigtime–I’m in way over my head right now. I need about $3000 to get my credit cards to a safe level that I can maintain… we’re still waiting for our utility-assistance appeal and my student loan servicer never paused IBR payments. PayPal is paypal dot me/WiredWolf
It seems life is catching up with some of our people. We’ve had some progress; we’ve had more requests. Others have had significant help, but they still need a push to get through to the end. Michelewln had enough to make the move, but has nothing left for food or for her cat. As you see, they still need help.
When sending via PayPal, be sure to select “Send to family/friend” to avoid fees on either end. Be aware, both donor and recipient, that GFM not only charges fees, but also money received through that platform is treated as taxable income. If you are requesting help through GFM, also be aware that there can be delays in accessing the money.
These people are our own. Please do what you can.
If helping financially isn’t the right choice for you at this time, you can still help. Tip and rec the Diary so it stays visible. Share on social media: Twitter, Facebook, whatever platform you use, to bring the attention of others outside our daily readers. And offer words of encouragement to people who are struggling. It can be scary to be struggling, and it can feel lonely. Let them know we understand and are here to help.