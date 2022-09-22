Do what you can. Everything moves towards the goal.

Here’s a hint that came in handy for a couple of people this week. Check with your state’s unclaimed property. Then check for your parents and grandparents, even if they are deceased. You may be entitled to that money. Yesterday, I helped a woman in Maryland claim several hundred dollars in her late mother’s name from the Missouri fund. It takes several weeks to pay out, but there may be a good amount. Google “unclaimed property (State)” and follow the links and directions.

Community Needs List as of 9/21/22.

Living on the financial edge—need help? Check out the Helping Directories before your next emergency. Housing and Living Expenses Fundraisers and Other Links

morgansmom—needs help towards major car repairs and moving to a better environment. $ 8000 7950 7900 7850 7750 7725 7615 7605 7565 7465 7415 7375 7275 7175 7025 6920 6820 Turns out the car needs a front end rebuild, so repairs are on hold. 🙂 • Visit the KoFi page to see some cool artwork & donate! • PayPal: wingednag at gmail dot com.

DHfromKY—is looking to raise $ 2450 1950 1830 1720 1685 1585 1385 1285 1180 1170 960 for rent and other necessities. Against the wall, again…• PayPal is dharden40219 at yahoo dot com—select “Send to a friend”, and PayPal doesn’t charge a fee.

J Graham—”Your child has mental health issues.” But you’re a fighter. “It’s cancer.” But you’re a fighter… • She’s sleeping in a tent! (Cats, music, and a chance to help a deserving Daily Kos member). The goal is $ 14,000 9944 9534 8884 8859 8709 8684 4448 4348 4323 4223 to cover first and last month rent, security deposit, some medical expenses, utility bills, and moving costs. She has a Mighty Cause fundraiser, and PayPal at: jgraham4healthcare at gmail dot com

HarpPlayer posted a diary—I Really Need Some Help asking for help with various expenses that have accumulated. HarpPlayer is a retired RN with health problems, but this help can provide a fresh reset. Total needed is adjusted to $ 2395 990 PayPal bluessingerrn at aol dot com.

michelewln—needs help for September for food, cat food. PayPal: michelewilson327 at gmail dot com.

Wired Wolf—needs about $ 3000 2960. Helping support Mom “…on one Fulltime retail wage…and living on credit cards through Covid have suddenly caught up with us bigtime–I’m in way over my head right now. I need about $3000 to get my credit cards to a safe level that I can maintain… we’re still waiting for our utility-assistance appeal and my student loan servicer never paused IBR payments. PayPal is paypal dot me/WiredWolf

