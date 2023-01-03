Do these 9 things to be a smarter golfer in 2023 — without changing your golf swing | Instruction

Coaches are better and smarter now than ever before. The best around don’t just understand the intricacies of the golf swing, but also how your body moves along the way. If you’re serious about improving this year, think about your game holistically. Ask your Coach for the areas of your body where you may be weak or flexible, and if there’s a trainer they can refer you to. If you’re not working with a Coach directly, look for a golf-focused training program online (or better yet, right here on Golf Digest Schools!). Pros work hard on their mobility, because they know it can help improve their golf swings without much thought.