Do the Cleveland Cavaliers have the best young core in the NBA?

After trading for one of the league’s best shooting guards in Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a position to compete for a top three seed. Although they did miss the Playoffs last season, the Cavaliers had quite the year. Before players like Ricky Rubio and Jarrett Allen missed significant time due to injuries, there was a point last season when the Cavaliers were one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Even though Mitchell is already a three-time All-Star, he has yet to hit his prime. After all, he is only 26 years old, and Mitchell adds to the absurd number of young talent the Cleveland Cavaliers will have on their roster next season.

Furthermore, the Cleveland Cavaliers have the best young core in the NBA. When evaluating their roster, it’s no wonder why two of their three franchise pieces, Darius Garland and Allen, were selected to be All-Stars for the first time in their careers last season. In addition, former first-team All-Rookie, Evan Mobley, is more-than-likely to be selected for his first All-Star game next season.

The Cavaliers have numerous players who can score very efficiently, make the right plays, and be a force on the defensive end. From high-end role players to future superstars, the Cavaliers possess all of the qualities of a championship-contending team.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will remain at the top of the East for many years to come.

Even after Mobley, Garland, Mitchell, and Allen, the Cavaliers have other young talents who can establish themselves as stars earlier in their careers. Over the last few seasons, the Cavaliers’ front office has done a wonderful job in the draft as well as making the proper trades that will benefit the team long-term.

One player that is often under-appreciated for his contributions is Isaac Okoro. As he continues to improve his Offensive game, Okoro has established himself as a phenomenal player on the defensive end. In just under 30 minutes per game, Okoro averaged 1.4 deflections per game as well as 4.8 contested shots per game. These numbers are on par with some of the league’s top wing defenders.

Moreover, the Cavaliers made some solid additions in the 2022 NBA draft. Guard Luke Travers, along with big men Isaiah Mobley and Khalifa Diop, could see some serious opportunities throughout the season. Also, they will all be able to learn from experienced Veterans as well as from one of the best developmental organizations in the NBA.

In addition, a player who is due for a bigger role is Lamar Stevens. As he enters his third season, Stevens is a very important piece off the bench. Head Coach JB Bickerstaff will rely on Stevens to provide an instant spark when needed. Along with Stevens, a few other young players who could see a larger role next season are Dean Wade, Dylan Windler, and Brandon Goodwin.

Now that the Cavaliers have completed their rebuild, it is time to put them in the conversation as one of the best teams in the league. With the ridiculous amount of young talent Bickerstaff has to work with, the Cleveland Cavaliers have built a sustainable roster that will sit at the top of the East for a very long time.