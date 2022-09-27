Do the Chicago Bulls have the best duo in the NBA?

As we head into training camp, the Chicago Bulls look to reload for this upcoming season. While it culminated in a first-round knockout in the playoffs, the main bright spot from last season was the play of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine — two of the most prolific scorers in the league today. Unfortunately, when it comes to listing the top duos in the NBA, DeRozan and LaVine are often left out of the top 5, which is outrageous.

In a recent tweet by Bleacher Report here are their top 5 duos in the NBA.

How would you rank these duos? 👀 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday

2. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

3. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

4. Joel Embiid and James Harden

5. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (via Grant Hughes) pic.twitter.com/6zyFtZEVP2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2022

Nowhere on this list is the Bulls scoring tandem, a pairing that has combined for more points than a majority of the duos on this list.

Here’s why Chicago Bulls Stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are a top duo in the NBA.

For starters, DeRozan and LaVine put on a scoring clinic this past season, DeRozan averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game and LaVine averaged 24.4. That places their combined scoring average at a whopping 52.3 points per game, which is almost half of the Bulls’ 111.6 points per game average. Not many duos in the league can say that they average almost half of their team’s total points on a nightly basis.

The dynamic duos scoring average would place them top three among all the other elite duos in the NBA. If that doesn’t land them in the conversation for one of the best duos in the league then I don’t know what will.

DeRozan and LaVine have a winning mentality like no other.

Aside from their scoring arsenal, they have a plethora of other intangibles that make them such a great duo. Their ability to lead and bring a team to success is something you may not see in many other duos. Before DeRozan came to Chicago, the Bulls were 31-41 and sitting at the bottom of the East. Although LaVine had a Fantastic year, it was evident that he was missing his counterpart to take the Bulls to the top.

DeRozan’s arrival did just that, propelling the Bulls to a top seed in the East a month into the season, many analysts saw the Chicago Bulls as potential contenders for an NBA championship. Unfortunately, the injury bug plagued the Bulls immensely and ruined any chance of them potentially contending for a title.

It does go without saying that although the Bulls may not have had the season they envisioned, LaVine and DeRozan still managed to cement themselves as a top duo in the NBA. LaVine had a lot to say about him and DeRozan during the team’s early season success.

In an interview with NBC Sports Chicago, LaVine stated, “I think right now we’re the best duo in the NBA. Just where we’re at right now obviously in the standings and the level of play that we’re at. We came into the year with people having different narratives about us and our team and I think we proved them wrong”.

Proving the league wrong is exactly what they did, had they not experienced a handful of injuries the Bulls may very well have had a Deeper playoff run. With a healthy Bulls team on the horizon, LaVine and DeRozan are ready to lead their team and show why they are the best duo in the NBA.