Do the Boston Celtics need more rebounding at the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

Do the Boston Celtics need more rebounding? According to Bleacher Report NBA Analyst Zach Buckley, it should be among their priorities. Buckley notes Boston is at a size disadvantage against some teams in the league: “Only backup big man Luke Kornet” stands above 6-foot-9.

“This lack of size might explain why this group often struggles on the glass. The Shamrocks have only collected 49.7% of available boards, slotting them 17th in rebounding percentage,” the Analyst cites.

We would counter that the bulk of those stats have come with veteran starter Al Horford having missed nine games and with bouncy big man Robert Williams III having played five games this season — on a minutes restriction at that.

However, the absences of Horford and Timelord and the struggles Boston has had against some of the league’s more imposing Frontlines has us interested in bringing on a 7-ish-footer to help match up against said big frontcourts as much as to have another option to lean is both in the regular season and in the playoffs.

So while we might not be quite so concerned about the rebounding on paper, games are not played there, and Buckley has a point if the Celtics don’t want to find themselves still rebounding at the 17th-best rate percentage in the 2023 Eastern Conference finals.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

What is it like playing sports as the younger brother of Boston Celtics Legend Larry Bird?

Robert Parish is his initial impression of the Toronto Raptors mascot in the mid-90s

Jayson Tatum highlights: Top plays with the Boston Celtics in 2022-23 so far

Should the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks worry about the Brooklyn Nets more than each other?

Joe Mazzulla out vs. Rockets due to injury; Damon Stoudamire to Coach

Evan Turner is getting signed away from the Boston Celtics by a $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers

Celtics Lab 161: Previewing Bucks-Cs on Christmas, the state of the East, NBA expansion and more with Jeff Zillgitt

Story continues

List

Report: Opposing teams ‘checking in’ is Payton Pritchard

List

NBA Twitter reacts to Celtics pulling away from Rockets, Jaylen Brown’s big game

List

What Boston Celtics Legends got no Rookie of the Year votes their first season in the NBA?

List

Jayson Tatum scores 41, Boston defeats Milwaukee 139-118 in an instant Christmas classic

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire