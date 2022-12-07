Do the Boston Celtics have the best offense in NBA history?
Do the Boston Celtics have the best offense in NBA history? Even in the contest against the Washington Wizards that saw their Most Valuable Player candidate Jayson Tatum take the night off to nurse a sprained ankle back to health, the Celtics ended up hanging 130 points on the Wiz and made it look easy while doing so.
Boston is still Awaiting the return of starting center Robert Williams III as he recovers from arthroscopic surgery, and might see their Offensive repertoire expanded even further with Timelord’s ability to space the floor vertically as few can.
Even before his return, the ball club has been putting up unmatched offensive numbers.
Can they keep it up and make that part of their identity? The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast discuss in the clip Embedded above.
Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire